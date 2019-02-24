Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

E!
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:22 PM
E!
The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody is dishing on their 2019 Oscars experience!
Before heading inside to the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the stars of the film stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The movie is up for five awards at Sunday's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rami Malek, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.
So, as award season comes to an end, how will the cast and crew be celebrating after the Oscars?
"I can't deal with this reality, that this is the end of the journey," Gwilym Lee told Rancic. "We're not gonna let it be the end of the journey, we're gonna keep it going as long as we can."
The cast also shared that it just hit them today that the Oscars really mark an end to their film journey.
"We'll just have to keep celebrating until tomorrow," they said on the red carpet.
The group also told Rancic that they think tonight's celebration will "end with a group cry."
The cast also shared their excitement for Queen to be opening the Oscars alongside Adam Lambert, saying that the performance will be "amazing."
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?