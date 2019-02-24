Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:03 PM

Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Award season is coming to a close and we're celebrating with all the stars at the 2019 Oscars.

We can hardly wait to find out the big winners at the Academy Awards but until then we are obsessing over our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the show.

From Emilia Clarkemaking her way to the ceremony to Marina de Tavira receiving a sweet note and flowers from fellow nominee Emma Stone, we are taking you inside the Oscars through the social media accounts of the nominees and presenters.

We loved seeing that Melissa McCarthy was all smiles her husband, Ben Falcone, in the car ride to the Academy Awards.

Did you spot E!'s Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall looking oh so chic on the Oscar red carpet? Or Ciara's epic selfie as she prepares for a night of celebration? They are seriously such #stylegoals.

We are making sure you don't miss a thing including Taylor Swift giving us all the California vibes on her Instagram. Will she make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the biggest red carpet of the year?

E! has gathered all the candid moments from the celebs' social media accounts—and will be adding more all night—so make sure to see all the pics below!

Taylor Swift, Instagram, Oscars

Taylor Swift

The singer shimmered in a gold fringe dress on Oscar night!

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Oscars

Alex Rodriguez

"Mirror mirror on the wall. Who's got the hottest date of them all?! #oscars2019"

Danai Gurira, Instagram, Oscars

Danai Gurira

"Feeling golden. Sneak peak in @brockcollection. #AcademyAwards #BlackPanther"

Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel, Instagram, Oscars

Zooey Deschanel

"Most fun ever! #sisters #oscars"

Michael B. Jordan, Instagram, Oscars

Michael B. Jordan

"My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty. #Oscars2019 #PopsIGotYou #DateNight"

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Oscars

Jennifer Lopez

The singer wore a colorful robe before making her way to the red carpet. 

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Instagram, Oscars

Alexis Ohanian

"Before the big night. #Oscars"

Melissa McCarthy, Brian Tyree Henry, Instagram, Oscars

Melissa McCarthy

"Tonight @briantyreehenry and I start our band called Baby Chicken."

Michelle Yeoh, Instagram, Oscars

Michelle Yeoh

"Thank you amazing team! @sabrinabmakeup @bertrandwdelacourt @richardmilleofficial @eliesaabworld @chopard @rogervivier"

Chrissy Teigen, Oscars, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The model showed off the jewels she would be wearing for the Oscars. 

Emilia Clarke, Instagram, Oscars

Emilia Clarke

"My HEROS!!!!!!! These incredible human beans have turned me from "I can barely wake up" to a sparkly purple parmer violet preened to perfection. #❤️ #��‍♀️��‍♀️ #�� #�� #oscars2019 #letsgetlit @petraflannery @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @dgbeauty"

Jimmy Fallon, Instagram, Oscars

Jimmy Fallon

"Pre-gaming..."

Gemma Chan, Instagram, Oscars

Gemma Chan

"On our way... #oscars #oscars2019 #maisonvalentino #jimmychoo #bulgari"

Octavia Spencer, Christian Siriano, Oscars

Octavia Spencer

The actress gets ready for her big night with designer Christian Siriano.

Zooey Deschanel, Instagram, Oscars

Zooey Deschanel

"Sister Emily and I on our way to the Oscars! Getting ready to root for our dad! #neverlookaway #cinematography #oscars"

Gemma Chan, Instagram, Oscars

Gemma Chan

"Almost #Oscars ready! Thank you so much @bulgariofficial for the beautiful jewels #BvlgariPartner"

Angela Bassett, Instagram, Oscars

Angela Bassett

"Here we come! #oscars #prettyinpink"

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

"Hooray we're on our way!!! Oscars here we come!!!!!"

Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Emilia Clarke

"Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll.
#illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars! @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery"

Adam Lambert, Instagram, Oscars

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert wore a face mask to prepare for his Oscar performance.

Heidi Klum, Instagram, Oscars

Heidi Klum

The model and host gets ready with her glam squad for Hollywood's biggest night.

Serena Williams, Oscars, Instagram

Serena Williams

The tennis star made time for a workout before the Oscar ceremony.

Marina de Tavira, Instagram, Oscars

Marina de Tavira

"Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy"

Ciara, Instagram, Oscars

Ciara

"Short Hair Desires Fulfilled. @cesar4styles #Oscars"

Laura Marano, Oscars, Instagram

Laura Marano

"#Oscars #pinchmeplease"

Caitlyn Jenner, Oscars, Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner

"Oscar Sunday 2019!! Getting ready for a fun night"

Jason Kennedy, Oscars, Instagram

Jason Kennedy

"It doesn't matter what I type - you're all staring at @zurihall's dress - we're LIVE at the Oscars. Turn on E!"

Taylor Swift, Oscars, Instagram

Taylor Swift

The pop star gave us all the California vibes before the Oscars. Do you think she will make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

