See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:20 PM

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

E!

Is it the Oscars 2019 already? 

It feels like just yesterday we saw A listers giving the 2018 Oscars Glambot some major love, but here we find ourselves once again. As you know, this is the final award show of the season, so there's one thing you can count on: the couture moments are sure to be epic. And epic they are, especially when viewed through the lens of the E! Glambot. Did you catch the always beautifulKristin Cavallaristrike a pose in her beaded black dress? And if you saw that, you had to have seen Brad Goreski looking dapper as can be in his white tux. 

For even more jaw-dropping fashion moments, keep scrolling! 

It's not a party until Awkwafina shows up decked out in a glitzy siliver suit. 

Does Kristin Cavallari ever have a bad red carpet look? We think not. 

We can always count on dapper dude Brad Goreski to serve (and this red-carpet look is yet another excellent example). 

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Amanda Stenberg certainly knows how to set the tone for the glam Glambot moments to come. 

Adam Lambertis always ready—how does he do it? 

Want to get in on the rest of the red carpet Glambot action? Click here!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

