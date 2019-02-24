EXCLUSIVE!

Constance Wu Shares Inspiring Message About Being Your Own Hero at the 2019 Oscars

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:45 PM

Constance Wu is representing the cast of Crazy Rich Asians at the 2019 Oscars!

The actress, who is wearing a stunning custom Versace design, caught up with E! News on red carpet at tonight's Academy Awards festivities, where she reflected on what an unforgettable year it's been after starring in the box office hit. Perhaps the most exciting aspect? Getting the opportunity to present an award!

"It's so exciting. I'm so happy to be here," she told Ryan Seacrest, adding that she's not feeling any pre-show jitters because she grew up doing theater and is "used to being on the stage."

Constance also touched on the impact Crazy Rich Asians has had on her life, the film world and culture at large.

"It was kind of historic. For someone like me, who is Asian-American, I had grown up never seeing a major network or major studio tell a story that centered [around] my experience," she shared.

"To be something like that for young women today," the Fresh Off the Boat star continued, "to let them know that they can be heroes of their own stories and their stories are worthy and interesting and people want to know them... That has been so meaningful to me. That's why it's been so important to me." 

Amen, indeed. 

Enjoy the evening, Constance!

