Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscars Party

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:11 PM

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Oscars night is finally here; however, a few stars decided to kick off the celebrations a little early.

For instance, several A-listers attended the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday.

Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Lucy Boynton and Frances McDormand were just a few of the stars to attend the soirée. Carey Mulligan, Tessa Thompson, Michael Keaton, Shailene Woodley, Robin Wright and Henry Golding were all there, as well.

For some stars, the event served as a sweet date night. Miley Cyrus attended the event with her new hubby Liam Hemsworth, for instance, and Leslie Mann was joined by her husband Judd Apatow.

Some stars, however, have been gearing up for the Academy Awards all week long. To see which stars attended this and other pre-Oscars parties check out the gallery below.

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

The 2019 Oscars are about to begin. The award show takes place Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PST.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

