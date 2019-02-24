Watch Lady Gaga Fans Send Her Love Ahead of 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga has changed the lives of so many of her Little Monsters.

Tonight, the award-winning singer and actress will be in attendance at the 2019 Oscars, where she's nominated for her incredible work in A Star Is Born. Gaga received nods for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Shallow," along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. The 32-year-old star has made history with these Oscar nominations as she is the first person ever to be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.

Ahead of tonight's ceremony, E! News sat down with a number of Gaga's fans to learn just how much of an impact she's had on their lives.