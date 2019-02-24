Terrence Howard Defends Jussie Smollett After Empire Co-Star's Arrest

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 12:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Terrence Howard

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Terrence Howard is sticking by Jussie Smollett.

Just a few days after Smollett's arrest, the Lucious Lyons character took to Instagram to share a video of his Empire co-star tickling and playing with a baby. 

"All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you," Howard captioned the video. 

After a follower criticized Howard for supporting Smollett, the 49-year-old actor fired back.

"@blshealy sorry you feel that way but that's the only Jussie that I know," Howard wrote in the comments section. "That Jussie that I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgement is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for something that I've called my son for 5 years. It's God's job to judge and it is ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved. There's nothing more harmful than a fake friend. Real talk." 

As Empire fans are well aware, Smollett plays Jamal Lyons, the son of Howard's character, on the show.

This wasn't the first time Howard had defended Smollett. He also expressed his support for the actor during an interview with ABC News after news of the alleged attack broke in January.

Read

Jussie Smollett Attack Investigation Takes a Major Turn: Everything We Know

Smollett was arrested on Thursday for allegedly filing a false police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack.

"Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system," his legal team said in a statement. "The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing."

Smollett was released from jail after posting bond that same day. He then reportedly headed back to the set of Empire. However, on Friday, the show's executives confirmed Smollett would be cut from the season's final two episodes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jussie Smollett , Empire , Terrence Howard , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Constance Wu Shares Inspiring Message About Being Your Own Hero at the 2019 Oscars

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscars Party

Frederick Joseph, E! Countdown to the Red Carpet : Oscars 2019

Try Not to Cry as the Black Panther Challenge Founder Receives $10K for His Next Fundraiser

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Depression and Anxiety in Emotional Video

Game of Thrones

Arya Looks Strangely Happy in New Game of Thrones Footage

ESC: Lady Gaga

Watch Lady Gaga Fans Send Her Love Ahead of 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.