Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo During Morocco Visit With Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Henna Tattoo, Morocco Visit

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle got some new ink during her visit to Morocco with Prince Harry on Sunday. 

While visiting the town of Asni, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a Henna ceremony, which is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women. The royal was all smiles as she received the temporary design, which extended from her pointer finger all the way up to her wrist.

It certainly was a busy day for the couple. In addition to taking part in the Henna ceremony, Meghan and Harry visited the Education for All Boarding House in the Atlas Mountains. The boarding house allows girls from rural areas to live closer to their school so they can further their education. According to the organization's website, up to 83 percent of women in Morocco are illiterate.  Many also have limited access to secondary schools or can't afford transport to school.

Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Show PDA in Morocco Days After Baby Shower

When Meghan and Harry arrived at the school, they were greeted by pupils performing a welcoming song. The two then headed inside, where they met with students and spoke to them about their studies.

In addition, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas, where they observed students practicing English. The duo also spoke to a few of the teachers and watched students partake in a soccer game.   

What's more, Harry presented the founder of Education for All, Michael McHugo with an MBE for his efforts to improve gender equality in education in Morocco.

Meghan Markle, Henna Tattoo, Morocco Visit

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan kept her look cute and casual for the outing. According to the fashion blog Meghan's Mirror, she wore a blue blazer by Alice + Olivia, which she paired with a black T-shirt and HATCH skinny jeans. She also accessorized her look with an Aritzia Wilfred scarf, as well as Illesteva York sunglasses and Birdies Blackbird slippers. In addition, she donned a pair of  Boh Runga Discologo gold earrings.

The couple touched down in Morocco on Saturday. The mother-to-be wore a gorgeous red dress by Valentino for the royals' meeting with The Crown Prince of Morocco, Prince Moulay Hassan, in Rabat that evening.

Meghan has certainly been doing a lot of traveling lately. Just a few days ago, she visited New York for her baby shower, which was reportedly hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

The duke and duchess' child is due this spring.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple's Engagement Party

Oscars Statuette

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Oscars

Oscars Trophy

Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

See Your Favorite Movie Stars at the 2019 Oscars Tonight on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

E-Comm: Oversized Jackets for the It Girl

15 Oversize Coats for the It-Girl

Glenn Close, dog, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close's Dog Was the Real Winner at the Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Brings Laughs and Parodies Fyre Festival Doc: Best Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.