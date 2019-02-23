Glenn Close's Dog Was the Real Winner at the Independent Spirit Awards

Who needs a human date to an awards show when you can take your dog instead?

Well, just ask Glenn Close. The Fatal Attraction star arrived at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards looking her best in a purple Sies Marjan suit, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels. Although her outfit itself was absolutely stunning, her plus-one really stole the spotlight. World: meet the star's four-legged companion, Pip Close.

Close won the award for Best Female Lead for her role in The Wife, but it seems like Pip was the real winner of the evening. The Havanese doggy is actually named Sir Pippin of Beanfield, or at least that's what his Instagram says. Sir Pippin can definitely expect an increase in followers after tonight.

Pip seemed to be very well-behaved the entire evening. He posed happily alongside his mom on the red carpet and even accompanied her onstage as she accepted her award at the end of the show.

Pip sat dutifully beside the podium while Close gave her remarks and looked up to her with wide eyes that looked absolutely filled with love.