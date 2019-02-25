RETURNS
MONDAY 10e|7p

Watch Lizzo Blow Tyler Henry's Socks Off With Her Impressive Flute Skills on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nothing can stop Lizzo and her magical flute!

The rising music star is seriously impressing Tyler Henry with her music skills on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"Sometimes people will bring objects that actually belong to the loved ones that passed away, and other times people will bring objects that are more connected to you but maybe given to you by someone who passed. So I'm just curious to know about this object," Tyler says in this preview clip, referencing the instrument which was given to Lizzo by her late father.

"This is Sasha Flute, she is very famous," the "Juice" singer explains. "My father bought this for me. When I felt the flute was annoying and dorky, he thought it was cool and special. And when he passed away I played the flute at his service."

"Would you mind playing something for me?" Tyler asks before watching Lizzo do an impromptu flute performance that completely blows his socks off. Clearly, Lizzo's late dad's gift has been very important to her since his passing.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

"I always just had this flute with me and I put flute on one of my songs called 'Coconut Oil' and it's got like four million views and it's just going and I'm like, 'Dad, you were right. Why didn't I do this sooner? People love the flute, why was I hiding her? I want to share this with people,'" she explained.

"Exactly, you gotta come out of the flute closet!" Tyler cracked. "Loud, proud and playing the flute!"

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 402, Lizzo

E!

"Tyler brought up a major wound and now that I've confronted that I can definitely start making strides to being a happier, less anxious person," Lizzo later admits. "That is always something that I will cherish."

Watch Lizzo's impressive performance above and see what other messages she receives from her late father on Thursday's Hollywood Medium!

Watch the Season Premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Monday, Febuary 25th, 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lizzo Plays Her Cherished Flute for Tyler Henry

The Voice, John Legend

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Oscar Winner Mark Ronson

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple's Engagement Party

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Returns to the Stage After Surprise Wedding

Kehlani, Instagram

How Motherhood Became the Ultimate Goal in Kehlani's Young and Hard-Fought Life

Adele, Drake

Well, Hello: The Epic History of Adele and Drake's Utterly Charming New Friendship

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.