Watch Lizzo Blow Tyler Henry's Socks Off With Her Impressive Flute Skills on Hollywood Medium

Nothing can stop Lizzo and her magical flute!

The rising music star is seriously impressing Tyler Henry with her music skills on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"Sometimes people will bring objects that actually belong to the loved ones that passed away, and other times people will bring objects that are more connected to you but maybe given to you by someone who passed. So I'm just curious to know about this object," Tyler says in this preview clip, referencing the instrument which was given to Lizzo by her late father.

"This is Sasha Flute, she is very famous," the "Juice" singer explains. "My father bought this for me. When I felt the flute was annoying and dorky, he thought it was cool and special. And when he passed away I played the flute at his service."

"Would you mind playing something for me?" Tyler asks before watching Lizzo do an impromptu flute performance that completely blows his socks off. Clearly, Lizzo's late dad's gift has been very important to her since his passing.