The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?

"Everyone knows, Adam and Blake, they fight like brothers, they love like brothers," John shared . "And it's interesting being between those two, for me and [Kelly], because we don't have as much animosity toward each other."

As for what he thinks about his fellow coaches, let's just say he's also fascinated with the bromance between Blake and Adam.

"I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift," John previously shared in a statement to E! News. "I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL."

EGOT winner John Legend will be replacing Jennifer Hudson and so far, he's loving the journey.

The Voice is finally back with Adam Levine , Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson returning to the chairs as coaches for a fresh new batch of talented singers. .

It's almost that time of year again!

Take a scroll down in our gallery to see some of the most memorable The Voice contestants and what they've been up to since leaving the show.

As the show heads into its 16th season, it's hard to forget some of the former contestants that captured the hearts of America.

Ultimately, the show is much less about the coaches and more about the talented singers waiting to be discovered on a national platform.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 15, SandyRedd SandyRedd was a stand out last season, with her signature long curly hair. She had a voice that rivaled Janis Joplin and was championed by both of her former coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Sadly, SandyRedd was eliminated during the live shows. But, the former contestant hasn't stopped singing! She has been touring around the U.S, with her latest appearance being at The Peppermint Club for a Pre-Grammy soiree.

Tyler Golden/NBC Season 14, Kyla Jade Kyla Jade was one of the standout on Blake Shelton's team, and ended up in third place. Since her elimination, the soul singer has been busy. She released a Christmas album last December, and has been performing everywhere—from City Winery in Nashville to the Apollo Theater in Harlem. And, she is even set to perform at the 24th Annual Trumpet Awards.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 13, Noah Mac Noah Mac turned heads and Black Shelton's chair during the Blind Auditions, only to end up on Jennifer Hudson's team, when he was eliminated during the live shows. Now, the Dublin teenager is finishing up high school. He recently released his latest single "Eyes for Us," and his debut album is expected to drop soon.

Article continues below

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 12, Stephanie Rice Stephanie Rice gave a memorable rendition of Taylor Swift's "Safe and Sound" but that didn't stop her from being eliminated in the live rounds. She had started off on Team Gwen Stefani, before ending up on Team Alicia Keys in the final rounds. Today, the singer-songwriter is still making music and just released a secret song for fans on Valentine's Day.

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 11, Jason Warrior Jason Warrior sang a cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" in a way that gave audience chills. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to keep the singer, who was eliminated in the live playoffs. Warrior was on both Team Adam Levine and Team Alicia Keys, before he ended up being saved by Team Blake Shelton. But no worries, the singer has not stopped making music. He released his latest single, "Walking With You" in early February and plans to embark on a tour later this year.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 10, Mary Sarah Blake Shelton couldn't help but turn his chair when he heard Mary Sarah sing a stunning rendition of "Where the Boys Are." Sadly, the country singer was eliminated during the live shows. Since then, Sarah has been busy. She released a single, "Just Go With It," early last year and then released a Christmas album last December. She also recently revealed that she has nearly 500,000 listeners on Spotify in 62 different countries.

Article continues below

NBC Season 9, Amy Vachal Amy Vachal was known for stripping down song of pop music's biggest hits, including NYSNC's hit "Bye, Bye, Bye," and Drake's "Hotline Bling." Starting off on Team Pharrell Williams, she was saved by Adam Levine, but was eliminated during the live shows. Since then, she has released a single and even appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the segment "Battle Of The Instant Songwriters."

NBC Season 8, Koryn Hawthone & Meghan Lindsey This season was full of powerhouse vocalists. Two standouts were country singer Meghan Linsey and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne. Linsey, although she started off on Team Pharrell, ended her run on Team Blake, while, Hawthorne remained on Team Pharrell throughout her time on the show. Since their eliminations, Linsey has been releasing music and touring around the country. Hawthorne went on to sign with RCA Inspiration, and released her debut album Unstoppable which earned her a Grammy nomination.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 7, Matt McAndrew Matt McAndrew gave a beautiful performance of Christian Perry's "A Thousand Years," which earned him a spot on Team Adam. The runner-up that season, had signed with Republic Records before announcing their split in early 2016. Since then, he released an EP Rush in Slowly and his latest single, "Game Over," in September of last year. Recently, he has been touring around the world, having recently performed in Prague, Vienna, Milan and Paris.

Article continues below

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 6, Sisaundra Lewis With a blind audition that has over 1 million views on YouTube, Sisaundra Lewis gave a stunning performance of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way," in a performance that turned all four judges' chairs. After choosing Team Blake, she was sent home in a shocking elimination home during the live rounds. Since then, she has still been releasing music, and the host of her own talk show, AFRO.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 5, Cole Vosbury Cole Vosbury was on Team Blake when he had been eliminated during the live shows. The country-singer gave memorable performances of "Let It Go," and "Movin' On Up." Since then, he has paired up with fellow The Voice alumna Amanda June, and created The Lovers. The duo has been releasing music together and touring around the country.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 4, Mary Miranda A video of Mary Miranda singing Selena's "Como la Flor" has over 4 million views on YouTube. The singer, who was born and raised in Havana, turned three out of four chairs, eventually joining Team Shakira, where she was eliminated during the knockout rounds. Now, the singer seems to be taking a break from singing, as she enjoys being a mother.

Article continues below

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 3, Melanie Martinez A name you might be familiar with, singer Melanie Martinez got her big break on The Voice and was a stand out on Team Adam. Sadly, she was eliminated during the live shows. But since then, she has gone on to sign with Atlantic Records, where her debut album Cry Baby went on to be certified platinum!

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Season 2, RaeLynn RaeLynn gave a beautiful performance of The Band Perry's "If I Die Young." The country singer was one of the best performers on Team Blake but was sadly eliminated during the live shows. Since then, she has been touring, recently opening for Grammy winner Maren Morris for her Girl: The World Tour. RaeLynn also just released her single "Rowdy," in early 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Season 1, Nakia Nakia was a stand out on Team CeeLo Green, but was sent home during the live shows. For his blind audition he gave a bluesy rendition of Green's Forget You, and continued throughout the season with powerhouse performances of the songs "Sex on Fire" and Adam Lambert's "Whataya Want from Me." Today, the blues singer is touring around the country, and just released his highly anticipated album Blues Grifter.