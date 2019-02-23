This At-Home Facial Will Save Your Dry Winter Skin

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 3:00 AM
Ever notice how much drier your skin is this time of year?
No matter how much of your usual moisturizer you slather on before bed, you still wake up to dull, flaky skin. Yeah us too, so we asked Matthew Garcia of Face Haus what's going on and how we can fix it with a new nightly routine. "During the winter months the temperature drops, our heaters go on, and we take warmer, even hot, showers. This is comforting in the moment but these factors will cause the loss of water in our skin," he explained. Translation: All that heat only adds to your less-than-ideal cold-weather completion.
The pro's solution: An upgraded winter skincare routine that involves a double cleansing, double masking and a few other key products.
Start out with a good oil cleanse to remove any makeup, SPF and excess oil.
BUY IT: The Great Cleanse by Maya Chia, $42 at Free People
Use a milky, creamy cleanser to achieve perfectly clean skin.
BUY IT: Coconut Milk Cleanser by Eminence, $28 at Dermstore
Next use an enzymatic exfoliating mask to help smooth out tone and texture. Pro tip: the most effective masks include extracts from pineapple, papaya, and/or pumpkin.
BUY IT: Enzyme Peel Mask with Vitamin C & Papaya by The Organic Pharmacy, $79 at Dermstore
Follow up with a hydrating and plumping mask. The antioxidants will provide a dewy glow.
BUY IT: Antioxidant Mask by Hylunia, $68 at Amazon
Then mist your skin with a balancing toner.
BUY IT: Invigorating + Balancing Toner by Province Apothecary, $44 at Amazon
Follow up with a quality eye cream to hydrate and smooth the under-eye area.
BUY IT: Lavender Age Corrective Eye Cream by Eminence, $70 at Dermstore
And lastly, don't forget a moisturizer suited for your skin type.
BUY IT: Antioxidant Face Cream by The Organic Pharmacy, $95 at the Organic Pharmacy
