Comedian Brody Stevens Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 48

Comedian Brody Stevens is dead at the age of 48.

The Blast reports that the comedian was found dead in his Los Angeles, Calif. home on Friday afternoon. The outlet reports that the cause of death was a suicide by hanging.

In the past, Brody has been candid about his struggles with depression and anxiety. On his Comedy Central show, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It, the writer and his friends frequently discussed his mental state and the challenges he overcame. In one clip, Zach Galifianakis shared, "Brody was really in a dark place... I think he thought that was how his life was going to be and I think that got him depressed."

Friends who were aware of these struggles are expressing their sincere condolences on social media.