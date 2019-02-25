How Meghan McCain Turned Her Father's Death Into an Honest Conversation About Grieving

"If there's one thing I'm doing in 2019, it's to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer. My father shared his life in public. I share it in death."

When Meghan McCain shared those words on Twitter, it was much more than a New Year's resolution.

In actuality, it was a promise The View co-host wanted to share with her fans and followers just one day before she celebrated her very first Christmas without her dad, Senator John McCain.

"To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight—you are not alone," she added. "I'm along side you, sending strength."

That strength has been visible for the past six months as Meghan has tried to get back to normal—whatever that normal may be—after the Arizona Senator passed away from brain cancer at 81.