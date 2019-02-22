Everything We Know About The Kissing Booth Sequel, Including the Worrying Plot of the New Book

King tweeted a cute teaser for the sequel on Valentine's Day, saying "YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!" The teaser was just a video of King and Courtney building another kissing booth before adding a 2 to the title, so it didn't really give us any clue of what might actually happen in The Kissing Booth 2.

A second installment of the popular Netflix original movie is happening, starring Joey King and Joel Courtney as the two best friends who made some unbreakable rules that got pretty broken, along with Jacob Elordi as the older brother who was the cause of the broken rules.

Pucker up, Kissing Booth fans, because a sequel is on its way.

But for big fans of Elle and Noah, the details of the second book could mean we're in for a bit of a devastating follow up.

The first movie, which ended with Elle (King) riding off on Noah's (Elordi) motorcycle after he left for Harvard with a kind of "anything could happen" attitude, was based on the book by Beth Reekles . The book didn't used to have a sequel for a second movie to be based on, but Reekles just announced on Thursday that a second book is coming in January 2020, along with a novella featuring the first chapter of the sequel, coming May 2019.

Here's everything we know about what comes next in the story!

Netflix The Book Synopsis The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance is set to be released in January 2020, and its synopsis is worrying, especially since author Beth Reekles confirmed on Twitter that the movie will be based on the book: Elle Evans seems to have finally tamed hotter-than-hot bad boy Noah Flynn, but now they're facing a new challenge. Noah's 3,000 miles away at Harvard, which means they're officially a long-distance couple - and it's tough. After all, there's only so much texts and calls can satisfy - and when Elle sees a post which suggests Noah's getting friendly with someone else, she's devastated. On top of that, it's hard to ignore new boy Levi. He's gentle, sweet, cute - and definitely interested in Elle. With her heart on the line, what's a girl to do?

Netflix And the Other Book Synopsis Beth Reekles has already written and posted a novella that takes place in the summer before Noah heads off to college, called The Beach House. The novella will be officially published on May 11, and will feature the first chapter of Going the Distance. (It's worth noting that at May 11 is also the one year anniversary of the release of the first movie.) Here's the official synopsis: Every year Elle Evans spends a perfect summer at Lee and Noah's beach house - there's sea, sun, and plenty of flirting. Elle can't wait to hit the beach again - but this year, things are a little different. Elle and hotter-than-hot Noah are now officially dating - it's amazing, and Elle's never been happier. But Noah's leaving for Harvard at the end of the summer - and what will happen to them then? Elle and Lee have always been BFFs - and no one knows her better. But with Lee's new girlfriend Rachel coming along this summer, can everything stay the same? Elle's determined to have one last perfect summer with her two favorite boys—before she kisses goodbye to the beach house forever...

Netflix Release Date There's no release date yet for the movie, but a January 2020 release date for the book gives us a feeling that we might have this new movie just in time for Valentine's Day 2020. It's less likely that it will be released alongside The Beach House in May, though according to IMDb, the movie is currently filming.

Article continues below

Netflix Into the Sunset The book's synopsis features a new guy named Levi and some unnamed lady who comes between Elle and Noah, but Joey King is hoping for a happily ever after. "If there was a sequel, my prediction would be hopefully Elle and Noah stay together," she told Seventeen back in June. "Elle goes to visit Noah at college. Of course, there has to be some crazy things that get out of hand, but I don't know. I really hope that a lot of the original characters, if there was a sequel, like the OMG Girls and Tuppen and all those amazing characters would definitely be in it."

Netflix Everybody's Back? King, Elordi, and Courtney are all officially taking part in the new movie, and Reekles confirmed the cast of the first movie will also be in the second, so we're hoping that means Molly Ringwald is also on board.

Netflix Same Writer/Director Just like the first movie, The Kissing Booth 2 will be written and directed by Vince Marcello, with Ed Glauser, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, and Michele Weisler producing.