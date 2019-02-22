Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Bring the Star Power to the Versace Show

Milan Fashion Week is heating up!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all made their way down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Irina Shayk, Stephanie Seymour and Kaia Gerber also made head turns with runway walks during the big show.

The supermodels also showed off all their backstage fun on Instagram. They were seen hanging together sporting matching jackets with their names adorned on the back as they prepared to walk the catwalk.

But, they were not the only celebrities bringing the star power to the iconic brand's fashion show.

Liam Payne, who is rumored to be romancing Naomi Campbell, made a solo appearance at the show. Idris Elba was accompanied by his fiancé, Sabrina Dhowre.

See all the celebs who attended the star-studded fashion show below.