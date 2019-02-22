Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Bring the Star Power to the Versace Show

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 12:55 PM

Gigi Hadid, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Milan Fashion Week is heating up!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all made their way down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Irina ShaykStephanie Seymour and Kaia Gerber also made head turns with runway walks during the big show. 

The supermodels also showed off all their backstage fun on Instagram. They were seen hanging together sporting matching jackets with their names adorned on the back as they prepared to walk the catwalk.

But, they were not the only celebrities bringing the star power to the iconic brand's fashion show.

Liam Payne, who is rumored to be romancing Naomi Campbell, made a solo appearance at the show. Idris Elba was accompanied by his fiancé, Sabrina Dhowre

See all the celebs who attended the star-studded fashion show below.

Kaia Gerber, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber

The model had all eyes on her as she made her way down the runway in an orange and gray coat with coordinating boots.

Kendall Jenner, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a black ensemble with lace detailing to walk the runway. 

Stephanie Seymour, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Stephanie Seymour

The model looked gorgeous in a long-shimmering gown at the show. 

Irina Shayk, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk

The Russian model rocked an all black floor-length gown for the fashion show. 

Bella Hadid, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

The fashion icon made a statement in leather and lace for her turn down the catwalk. 

Gigi Hadid, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

The model sizzled in a black dress as she walked down the runway at the Versace show. 

Kaia Gerber, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was runway ready in a black skirt and matching jacket. She finished off the look with pink turtleneck sweater and matching boots.

Amber Valletta, Versace, Milan Fashion Week, Celebs at Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Amber Valletta

The actress and model looked radiant in her orange form-fitting dress. 

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre, Versace, Milan Fashion Week, Celebs at Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

The Avengers: Infinity War actor arrived in style to the show with his fiancé. 

Liam Payne, Versace, Milan Fashion Week, Celebs at Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Liam Payne

The former One Direction star kept in simple in all black. 

Liam Payne, Idris Elba, Milan Fashion Week, Celebs at Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Liam Payne & Idris Elba

The singer and actor struck a pose at the Versace show.

Amber Valletta, Teddy Charles, Liam Payne, Idris Elba, Milan Fashion Week, Celebs at Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Amber Valletta, Teddy Charles, Liam Payne & Idris Elba

The stars took in the Versace fashion show from the front row. 

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid

The models showed off their matching jackets backstage at the show. 

