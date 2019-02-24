See Your Favorite Movie Stars at the 2019 Oscars Tonight on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:00 AM
The #ERedCarpet is just a few hours away!
That's right, as any movie buff knows the 2019 Oscars are tonight and E! News will be on site talking to all of Hollywood's biggest film stars and Academy Award nominees.
Before the ceremony starts, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be talking to the biggest movie stars around during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Oscars special, which starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. That's right, you can expect to see Oscar nominees like Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Yalitza Aparicio, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King, Christian Bale, Emma Stone and many more walking the red carpet.
After Ryan and G chat with all the A-list film stars and get all those amazing exclusive interviews, be sure to watch their half-hour Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2019 show at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT before the first award is handed out during the Oscars telecast on ABC.
And as you excitedly prepare yourself for Hollywood's biggest night, make sure you've downloaded the E! app to get all of the behind-the-scenes access to the 2019 Oscars.
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
