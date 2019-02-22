Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Shows Drama Between the Toms, All Because of James Kennedy

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 11:28 AM
"I love you more than ranch dressing." "Are you kidding me?"
"You slept with him?" "I thought about you the entire f--king time."
Vanderpump Rules may have just given us two new brilliant declarations of romance in its midseason trailer, but that's not the only major moment we're in for in the back half of season seven.
The Toms are in the middle of some major drama as Sandoval is still mad about Katie getting James Kennedy fired. Schwartz is obviously standing by his wife, since James, after all, was fired after he made rude comments about Katie's body. But Sandoval seems to be taking the DJ's side, even calling Katie a bully, which is confusing even Lisa Vanderpump.
"This is your partner's wife you're talking about!"
Katie's in tears at the end of the trailer as Sandoval goes off, a big contrast to earlier in the trailer when Schwartz is wooing her with a bed full of chips and a couple glasses of champagne. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Brittany trying on wedding dresses and toasting Jax, while later they're in couple's counseling.
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., and the next episode description involves James getting a DJ gig at PUMP, so really, how bad is he doing?
