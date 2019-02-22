Kristin Cavallari Teases Marital Woes in Very Cavallari Supertease: "Jay and I Are in a Serious Funk"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can Kristin Cavallari really have it all?

Between her hunky husband Jay Cutler and her booming Uncommon James business, it appears that the mother of three's life couldn't get any better. However, as proven in the Very Cavallari season 2 supertease (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.), great success comes with even greater sacrifice.

Case in point: the lifestyle mogul is seen admitting to best friend Kelly Henderson that "Jay and I are in a serious funk, right now." Sadly, this appears to be an ongoing issue for the power couple.

"When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life," Kristin further laments while on a yacht with Jay. "I don't feel that from you."

And it seems that Kristin is also navigating drama in her professional life, as her expanded Uncommon James crew are seemingly at each other's throats once more.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

In fact, Kristin's right hand Brittainy Taylor is not so lovingly called a "devil" by a fellow employee in the clip above.

"I will throw you under the bus in a heartbeat," longtime Uncommon James employee Reagan Agee seemingly threatens Brittainy.

Understandably, Cavallari has no time for the workplace drama as her mind is on business—and business alone.

"I actually don't care if everybody's best friends," Kristin notes to her team. "I'm trying to run a f--king company and I need the best people possible."

For all of this drama and more, be sure to take a look at the video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Bring the Star Power to the Versace Show

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

Rihanna Has Basketball on the Brain During Date Night With Hassan Jameel

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Cardi B Shares an Adorable & Rare Video of Baby Kulture

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Shows Drama Between the Toms, All Because of James Kennedy

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Hills Cast Gets Candid About Returning to the Unwritten World of Reality TV

Sanaa Latham, Tina Knowles Lawson

Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Hangs Out With Sanaa Lathan After Bitegate

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.