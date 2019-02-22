John Krasinski Confirms A Quiet Place 2 Release Date

It's time to go back.

John Krasinski has officially confirmed the release date for the sequel to A Quiet Place. The film's director took to social media on Friday to announce that A Quiet Place 2 will indeed hit theaters on May 15, 2020.

Along with a teaser photo, Krasinski wrote to his social media followers, "...time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20."

Krasinski has remained very tight-lipped about the sequel following the first film's massive success in April, though he did reveal to E! News back in November that he was in the writing process.

"I'm writing the script now," Krasinski told E! News at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles. "So if it's any good, maybe we'll make it."