Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Enjoy a Night Out at the Museum

For Angelina Jolie and her famous kids, Thursday had a special event on the calendar: a night out at the museum.

The Oscar winner and four of her six children stepped out at the Museum of Modern Art for the opening night of the museum's Doc Fortnight and premiere for artist Prune Nourry's Serendipity documentary, inspired by her breast cancer diagnosis. It was a fitting event for Jolie, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

The actress put a fashionable foot forward for the occasion, donning a glittering black blouse and matching black, high-waisted trousers with a pop of red lipstick. Her youngsters, Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and Pax, all posed arm in arm together photographers on the step-and-repeat.

However, twins Knox and Vivienne were seemingly missing from the event.