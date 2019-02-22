North West Scores First Solo Magazine Cover at Age 5

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 9:22 AM

North West, WWD's Beauty Inc

JUCO / Beauty Inc

North West is officially a cover girl.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has landed her first solo cover for WWD's Beauty Inc issue. For the cover story, dubbed "Keeping Up With the Future," North was styled by her mom.

"My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!!" Kim wrote alongside pictures from the photo shoot, which show North wearing pink eye makeup. "She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also tweeted, "I'm seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot! Kanye & I always say she's Kristen Crawley's style twin."

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

"All she wanted was nachos on shoot day and we made that happen!" Kim went on to tell her social media followers. "Thank you @wwd for capturing these amazing memories for her."

North West, WWD's Beauty Inc

JUCO / Beauty Inc

"At five years old, North West, the famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal," WWD wrote of their cover star. "Without a public Instagram or YouTube channel of her own, she's too young to fully understand what a digital footprint is. And yet, hers is already wildly popular."

North West, WWD's Beauty Inc

JUCO / Beauty Inc

"We've watched North West grow on Instagram and 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and magazines — here, she poses for her first solo cover. Her distinct fashion sense belies her age, and lately, so does her eye for makeup," the outlet continued. "West, whether she knows it or not, is at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style. Called Alpha, signifying a new beginning, this age group is unlike any the world has ever seen."

After seeing her niece's cover story, model Kendall Jenner tweeted that North is "giving me a run for my money that's for sure."

 

For more from North's cover story, head on over to WWD!

