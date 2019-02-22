North West Scores First Solo Magazine Cover at Age 5

North West is officially a cover girl.

The 5-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has landed her first solo cover for WWD's Beauty Inc issue. For the cover story, dubbed "Keeping Up With the Future," North was styled by her mom.

"My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!!" Kim wrote alongside pictures from the photo shoot, which show North wearing pink eye makeup. "She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also tweeted, "I'm seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot! Kanye & I always say she's Kristen Crawley's style twin."