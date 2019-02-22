The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How do you get a guy back for taking you bungee jumping? By taking him skydiving, of course. 

That's what Tayshia has chosen to do for her hometown date with Colton in the next episode of The Bachelor, which would make sense if she weren't equally terrified of heights. Colton looks straight up terrified in the clip above, exclusive to E! News. And not just terrified, but kinda pissed. 

"Oh s--t," he says as soon as she takes off his blindfold. She's got some blubbering romantic nonsense about how they're going to challenge each other but the look in his eyes says he's about to kill her if they don't die from jumping out of the plane. Never have we seen a man more afraid. 

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if this is actually the thing that makes Colton jump over that fence. We would jump over that fence if someone tried to force us to jump out of a plane against our will. 

Monday's episode features hometown dates with Tayshia, Caelynn, Cassie, and Hannah G., with Colton currently in the midst of some very confusing drama after Tayshia told him that Caelynn and Cassie have been talking about how they're not ready to get married and they're looking forward to their futures in the Bachelor franchise. None of these conversations have been caught on camera (or at least aired), and all of the warnings seem to be hearsay, but Colton chose Cassie over Kirpa in last week's episode and seemingly made a choice about who he believes. 

We'll have to see if Tayshia, who was the first to name Cassie and Caelynn, suffers the same fate as Kirpa, but her chances of staying aren't looking good just based on how mad Colton seems to be about that skydiving. 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ellen Page, PorterEdit

Why Ellen Page Thinks Her Umbrella Academy Character Is Relatable

Exclusive: Oh S--t! "The Bachelor" Is Going Skydiving

John Legend, The Voice

Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

Sex and the City, Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker

Why Sex and the City Wasn't Supposed to End the Way It Did and Other Secrets About the HBO Hit's Finale That You Probably Forgot

Rumer Willis' "Masked Singer" Lion Mask Was Real Gold

Rumer Willis Reached Out to "Empire" Costar Jussie Smollett

"AGT" Winner Shin Lim Plays Magic Trick on Giuliana & Jason

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.