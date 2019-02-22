Chrissy Teigen Totally Fangirls After Princess Beatrice Offers to Be Her Goddaughter

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 7:33 AM
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute
Chrissy Teigen's got herself a royal fan!
On Wednesday, the Lip Sync Battle star and model tweeted, "'Bea' is such an adorable name. Someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John Legend says no more dogs. I will be their god parent."
Princess Beatrice of York, cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and sister of Princess Eugenie, then tweeted to Teigen on Thursday, "I would adore to be your god daughter."
Naturally, Teigen was thrilled about the shout-out.
"Oh my god oh my god oh my god," she replied.
The exchange is even more unusual when you take into account that Beatrice, one of the few royals with an official social media account, rarely tweets. In fact, up until this week, she last tweeted last summer, and most of her tweets have been about her charity work or public engagements.
Fans were thrilled none the less at this beautiful new collaboration.
"The mayor of twitter and HRH Princess Bea! This is my all time favorite interaction on Twitter," tweeted user @anniem.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?