Selena Gomez Attends Her Best Friend’s Wedding in One of Her More Glam Outfits

Selena Gomez is saying "I do" to attending her BFF's wedding!

The "Taki Taki" songstress looks like a total stunner at her best friend, Courtney Barry's, wedding. The blushing bride and her groom, Sam Lopez, tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Friends of the newlyweds took to social media to post the couple's quaint wedding, which featured an outside ceremony and an indoor reception. Selena hasn't shared anything on her Instagram (just yet), but fan accounts captured the singer's ultra-glam beauty and fashion look at the event.

The 26-year-old star opted for an elegant black gown, which featured large rhinestone embellishments. It was one of her more glam outfits to date.

As for her beauty look? She kept things simple and classic, wearing her hair in a slick chignon bun. Her hairstyle was similar to what she had in the "It Ain't Me" photo cover with Kygo.

For the most part, her makeup was minimal and natural, but she did throw on a bright orange-red lip.