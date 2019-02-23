Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio's Whirlwind Year: From Landing Magazine Covers to Becoming an Oscar-Nominated Actress

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
It's no secret that Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio is living her best life.
From starring in Alfonso Cuarón's critically-acclaimed movie, which marked her film debut, to landing magazine covers and making history, the Oaxacan-born star is having an incredible year.
The 25-year-old actress' unlikely road to Hollywood is an inspiring one, considering the praise and accolades she's received the last few months. Not only did Yalitza earn a 2019 Oscars nomination (again, for her feature film debut), but she made history.
She is the first indigenous Mexican woman to receive an Oscar nomination and the second Mexican to be nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Salma Hayek was the first to earn the nomination in the same category.
The history-making moment was so remarkable, that the 52-year-old actress congratulated the Roma star after her nomination was announced.
"I'm very moved that today I am no longer alone," she said. "Congratulations @yalitzaapariciomtz for your so well deserved nomination. I hope this time you win."
Yalitza also took to Instagram to share the exciting news. "Que felicidad tan grande," she wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to "What great joy."
Along with her Oscars nomination, the Mexican actress' first-ever magazine cover made a major splash. When she graced Vogue Mexico's cover, many pointed out that she was one of the few indigenous women to be featured in a major publication, especially on the cover.
Aparicio has landed more magazine covers and features since the January 2019 Vogue Mexico issue. More recently, she's appeared on W Magazine's Director's Cut issue, Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Class of 2019 issue and the 25th Vanity Fair Hollywood issue.
The star doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. From the 2019 Golden Globes to The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100, she's making waves—one red carpet at a time.
Scroll through our gallery to see Yalitza's whirlwind year. From her groundbreaking Vogue Mexico cover to her bright and bold ensembles, this list will give you major career and fashion inspo.
Dripping in Gold
The Roma breakout star gleams in a gold lamé gown designed by The Vampire's Wife. She attends the Vanity Fair New Hollywood party and, dare we say, her ensemble strikes gold?
Fashion Statement
The 25-year-old actress makes a major fashion statement in her W Magazine feature, which is conceptualized by Cuarón for the outlet's Director's Cut issue.
Radiant in Red
Yalitza lights up the 2019 British Academy Film Awards red carpet in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown. Her dress is simple, yet striking as it features a sweetheart neckline and an A-line silhouette.
Green With Envy
Wearing an emerald green Roland Mouret gown, the Oaxacan-born actress dazzles at The Hollywood Reporter's 7th Annual Nominees Night.
White-Hot
The star stuns at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon wearing a posh mini-dress from Prada. The eye-catching design is adorned with colorful jewels that add oomph to her off-white cocktail dress.
Lady in Lilac
At the Director's Guild of America Awards, the 25-year-old beauty brings a refreshing pop of color to the red carpet with her lilac Delpozo gown.
Bold Prints
Yalitza is not only turning heads with her breakout role in Roma, but she's keeping fans on their toes with her daring fashion. At the Producers Guild Awards, the actress opts for something unique with her bold-printed Dior dress.
Perfectly Pink
The actress oozes with glamour at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. She wears a perfectly pink princess-esque gown from Prada.
Silver Sparkler
Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, Yalitza attends the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in a lustrous silver lamé gown by Miu Miu. If you look closely, the dress has star embellishments and sequins.
Flower Power
In bloom! The Oaxacan-born star brightens up Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show with her whimsical Novis dress. Looking like bouquet of flowers, Yalitiza's gown features petal designs in white, yellow, purple and black.
A Star Is Born
The 25-year-old star stuns at the Mexico premiere of Roma in a Tiffany-blue gown. To celebrate the film in her home country even more, she wears a dress by Mexican designer Sandra Weil.
Making History
The actress graces the cover of Vogue Mexico and makes waves as one of the few indigenous women to be featured in the publication.
Blushing Beauty
The Oaxacan beauty looks effortlessly elegant in a Valentino gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Roma.
Hello, Sunshine!
The star brings the sunshine to The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 luncheon. The bright yellow, flower-printed dress is by Novis.
Power of Pink
Yalitza makes a splash at the Governors Awards ceremony in an electrifying pink Sachin & Babi gown.
Peach Perfect
The actress takes home the New Hollywood award at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. She rocks a salmon-pink Oscar de la Renta dress.
Roses Are Red
The 25-year-old beauty attends the 75th Venice Film Festival in a gorgeous multi-colored, long-sleeve gown.
The Mexican beauty will hit the 2019 Oscars red carpet and ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 24.
