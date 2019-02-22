Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 8:00 AM
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend need a sitcom.
In our exclusive clip from season 14 of The Voice, Chrissy's sending John off to the Universal lot like she's sending him off to school, with all the important supplies: a book of country sayings, so he knows what Blake Shelton is talking about, a big button to practice with on the bus, earplugs because of how much Kelly Clarkson talks, and some tattoos so Adam Levine thinks he's cool.
It's just the sort of lovingly goofy everyday activity we imagine is real life for these two, and we refuse to believe you if you tell us otherwise.
Legend joins Shelton, Levine, and Clarkson this season for his first ever turn as a coach on The Voice. Team Kelly has so far won both seasons she's been a coach, but Legend is a bit of a wild card and he may very well interrupt her winning streak.
At the very least, we're going to get some great Chrissy Teigen moments out of this season of The Voice, and we are always here for that.
The Voice premieres with the first round of blind auditions this Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
