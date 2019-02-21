How Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Supporting Each Other Amid Cheating Scandal

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 5:30 PM
Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner have been through a lot together: pregnancies, breakups and, now, a cheating scandal.
In the wake of Jordyn Woods' betrayal, the KarJenner siblings are leaning on one another for support. "Khloe and Kylie have been supporting each other and Kylie has apologized to her several times," a source shares with E! News. "They have been spending a lot of time together since the news happened and Kylie wants to make sure Khloe is doing okay."
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder played no role in the shocking events that transpired between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, the source reveals she still "feels the guilt and blame" for the pain it's caused.
But it wasn't just Khloe that Jordyn betrayed by cozying up to Tristan. As her former best friend, Kylie is "very upset about the situation."
"Jordyn has also been trying to reach Kylie numerous times and have her hear her side of the story but Kylie is done," the source explains. "Kylie will always have Khloe's back and family comes first."
Snapchat
The same goes for Khloe, who "doesn't want to hear it and has shut [Jordyn] out."
"They both feel betrayed and once their trust is lost, she cuts people out completely," the insider says.
Another source adds, "It's all just a huge shock and shows her true colors. It's going to take a long time for the sting and the shock to go away."
Meanwhile, Jordyn has moved out of Kylie's Calabasas residence and is once again living with her mom. The star reportedly moved into Kylie's home in 2017 and was a fixture in the 21-year-old's daily life, but it seems doubtful that things between her and Kylie will ever be the same again.
