Scheana Marie and Kaitlyn Bristowe Fight Back Against Body Shamers

Scheana Marie and Kaitlyn Bristowe have had enough of the Internet trolls.

As reality stars, the pair is used to receiving honest feedback from fans and followers about what's going on in their lives.

But most recently, some users have been body shaming the pair's individual posts on social media. Guess what? Words hurt.

"The other night, I was in Vegas and I posted a photo and I'm naturally a petite person…I eat a lot. I've already had a couple of meals today. I can't wait for my next one. But my waist, especially the angle, was really tiny," Scheana shared while appearing on PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast. "It was like 900 comments like ‘anorexic' or ‘too skinny.' When did that become okay?"

The Vanderpump Rules star continued, "It's not okay to say someone is too fat but it's okay to say someone is too skinny? It's okay to make fun of them and assume I have an eating disorder, which I struggled with in college and I don't anymore."