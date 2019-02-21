Why Kate Middleton Was Missing From Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 11:16 AM
Where was Kate Middleton?!
That was the question royal fans were asking Wednesday afternoon after Meghan Markle was treated to an intimate baby shower celebration in New York City.
Although the guest list was extremely tight, many were hoping the Duchess of Cambridge would be able to celebrate with the mom-to-be. But according to The Sun, Kate was enjoying a secret snow-filled holiday with her family.
Because her kids are off school this week, Kate wanted to create some family memories in the snow.
Besides, reports have surfaced that Meghan will have a second baby shower closer to home in London. Perhaps Kate has a special invite to this party.
As for what went down during this week's celebration, fans are getting new details slowly but surely.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
On Thursday morning, lucky attendee Gayle King shared on CBS This Morning that "a good time was had" by all lucky guests.
"She didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes home so I really don't know what everybody got her," the journalist shared. "She's very kind, she's very generous and a really sweet person. I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her. "
And according to Harper's Bazaar, the event took place at the Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel where guests enjoying a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller, with the creations donated to an organization called Repeat Roses.
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten supplied the food for the party that was coordinated by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events.
Other guests in attendance included Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Markus Anderson, Jessica Mulroney and more close friends.
