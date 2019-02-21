The Haunting of Hill House Renewed For Season 2 With New Story and Title

The Haunting of Hill House will be back, but it will look a little different...and it won't be called The Haunting of Hill House.

Netflix has a new multi-year deal with The Haunting of Hill House executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, which means new series of all kinds, but specifically a second season of the hit ghost series, "with the next installment chronicling a new story with all new characters." Netflix also revealed that the new chapter is called The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away," said Netflix Original Content VP Cindy Holland. "We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."