Kim Kardashian Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Fast-Fashion Site She Accuses of ''Ripping Off'' Her Clothes

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian is fed up with fast-fashion brands stealing original designs from "true designers."
The KKW Beauty mogul took to Twitter to air out her frustrations with certain Instagram-type brands, saying, "It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas."
She added, "I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent."
While Kim didn't name the fashion brands on social media, she has, however, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Missguided for using her trademarked name and likeness to promote its product online.
E! News has obtained the documents detailing her lawsuit against the UK-based company, whose actions she claims in the suit are a "blatant and willful violation of her statutory and common law rights of publicity."
The document states that "companies have sought out ways to leverage [Kim's] celebrity status and social media following without seeking her consent," and have made her "an unwitting and unwilling spokesperson of their products."
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
In addition, the suit also claims that Missguided has used Kim's likeness for their "marketing and sales strategy" without the TV personality's consent.
"Like other 'fast fashion' companies, Missguided, which sells clothing throughout the world on its website (among others), has become notorious for 'knocking off' the clothing worn by celebrities like Kardashian."
The lawsuit also states, "Missguided does not merely replicate the looks of these celebrities as seen on red carpets, in paparazzi photos, and in social media posts. Missguided systematically uses the names and images of Kardashian and other celebrities to advertise and spark interest in its website and clothing."
Missguided issued the following statement to E! News.
"We haven't received any notification of legal action, but in any event any action based on online banter would be meritless," the statement read. "Missguided shoppers know the score—We're about the celeb look, for people without their bucks. For the record, as much as we love her style, we're not working with Kim on anything."
Kim Kardashian/Twitter
Kim shared an example of how these fast-fashion brands replicate her outfits, writing:
"Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn't even been made to sell yet."
In fact, Kim pointed out this issue in early February on Instagram. She posed in an unreleased gold dress her husband Kanye West made for her last summer.
"P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off," she captioned her post.
It wasn't long before Fashion Nova, another notorious brand for creating celebrity fashion dupes, created a similar gold outfit.
"Hey @KimKardashian, We Just Couldn't Help Ourselves," they cheekily wrote on Instagram.
It's important to note, Kim has yet to file a suit against Fashion Nova.
In addition, Missguided also knocked-off the same dress. However, it appears the Kardashian outfit dupes have been deleted on the brand's social media platforms.
Diet Prada has the receipts, though.
Kim closed her Twitter statements, saying, "I don't support what these companies are doing."
E! News has reached out to Missguided for a statement.