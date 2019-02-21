Kim Kardashian Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Fast-Fashion Site She Accuses of ''Ripping Off'' Her Clothes

Kim Kardashian is fed up with fast-fashion brands stealing original designs from "true designers."

The KKW Beauty mogul took to Twitter to air out her frustrations with certain Instagram-type brands, saying, "It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas."

She added, "I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent."

While Kim didn't name the fashion brands on social media, she has, however, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Missguided for using her trademarked name and likeness to promote its product online.

E! News has obtained the documents detailing her lawsuit against the UK-based company, whose actions she claims in the suit are a "blatant and willful violation of her statutory and common law rights of publicity."