Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby Girl

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 7:47 AM
After nine long months, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finally got to hold their baby girl.
The proud papa took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that their new bundle of joy had finally arrived.
"She's here and I'm in love," he wrote on the app.
The little one weighed in at 6 pounds and 4 oz and measured at 19 and 3/4ths inches. According to Us Weekly, the child was born at 9:24 a.m. and is named Vaeda Luma.
The photo of the birth details also featured the words "healthy mom and baby."
The little girl joins big sister Novalee Reign, who has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new friend to play with. The four-year-old got to practice holding a baby when she met her cousin over the holidays, which was truly an adorable sight to behold. Catelynn gushed on Instagram, "Omg how cute is this?!?!? My #Novalee and my niece novas getting SUPER excited about her baby sister!!!!"
While Novalee was definitely excited to meet her new sibling, no one could beat the Teen Mom couple's level of excitement. In the months leading up to the birth, the couple has been happily preparing their new home for their baby's arrival and constantly shared updates on their pregnancy.
Over the holidays, they spent their last few days as a family-of-three together, following a month of living apart. For the sake of their mental health and the strength of their marriage, Catelynn and Tyler spent 30 days living in different homes so they could focus on their mental health treatment.
In the beginning, it was unclear if the couple would come out of the separation as a married couple, but if anything, their time apart made them appreciate each other more. "I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife," she captioned an Instagram photo shared on Christmas Day. "I'm truly blessed by you! I love you!"
Their separation was due in part to Catelynn's previous miscarriage and her experience with post-partum depression. In the past season of Teen Mom, it was revealed that Catelynn's in-patient treatment program created a rift between her and her husband, as well as their daughter. She previously explained to Mojo in the Morning, "You know he just had so much on his plate... After awhile I was like, 'No, he deserves this time for himself, because he was holding down so much'."
But, as their social media accounts show, they have moved past that hurdle and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds.
"I love my family more than words could express & I'm so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can't wait to meet the newest little member," Tyler shared on Instagram.
Congratulations to Catelynn and Tyler!
