The Masked Singer Unmasks the Lion and the Rabbit in the Semi-Finals

Three singers remain!
The Masked Singer revealed two singers tonight in the semi-finals, unmasking the Lion and the Rabbit to reveal exactly the two people we thought it was going to be: Joey Fatone as the Rabbit, and Rumer Willis as the Lion.
Now, just because we guessed those correctly does not mean we are unhappy about this result. We are thrilled, actually. Thrilled! Joey Fatone is one of our top two favorite members of NSYNC! Rumer Willis is crazy talented (though we still need an explanation for that white scrunchie)!
Three singers remain: the Bee, the Peacock, and the Monster.
The internet has strong guesses for each of them, but truly anyone could take those masks off next week in the two-hour finale.
For every clue we've gotten so far, and a rundown of all the singers revealed so far, scroll on down.
The Monster
The Songs: "Don't Stop Me Now," "I Don't Want to Be," "American Woman," "I Love Rock & Roll," "Stay With Me"
The Clues:
He's a monster because that's what the world labeled him
Here to rewrite his mixtape to prove he's more than "puff and fluff"
At the top of his game, but the game turned on him
Retreated into his cave to take a break from the public eye
Here to set the record straight
Not a professional singer "to everyone"
Took a drive up from the south in his Cadillac
New York and the desert in the background
Back in the "swing" of things to get his mind right
Has a deep wound to heal
Like everyone else, I've had my share of dark days
I'm a fighter
I've discovered the teddy bear I am at heart
Don't think about swinging your negativity his way, he'll just swing back
Brought out a special headset: "I make my best calls on this headset"
Nick thinks it might be someone he knows
Had his own leather jacket that said "American Monster"
Grew up in the south, had to stay inside
Won awards, but out of nowhere people said he wasn't the real deal
Couldn't let people make him a bad boy for life
Came out from under the bed to step into the ring
Says he was not on In Living Color and his shoe size is 12
Villified and persecuted for sounding like a ringtone
Putting on a front made him angry
Hiding behind faster tracks
Away for over a decade
"I'm a father, a husband, a son, a brother, and more than anything, I'm a person."
Our Best Guess: It's probably T-Pain, but who knows?!
The Bee
The Songs: "Chandelier," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Wrecking Ball," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Natural Woman"
The Clues:
Long career, started in the 50s
flown to soaring heights
being a "worker bee" keeps her young
call her "Queen bee" or "Empress"
Wants to sing to new generation
Peaches and honey references
Faces lift her up
Not up on what's happening in the music world today
Have to be willing to flip the script
Says "take me to court"
Mom gave her the idea to form a group at a birthday party when she was 8
"It was always in the cards"
Got a record deal and "All peaches and marmalade ever since"
It's a trip singing songs other people have written
"it's all in me"
Never thought she'd be singing a modern power ballad
Brought out bakeware: "This is my second favorite thing to do."
"Going back to what I know best"
"A few of us queen bees got our groove on back then, so which one am I?"
Tina Turner is a close friend
Has 10 Grammys
Loves baking peach cobblers
Santa Fe, Grammys
Aretha Franklin is a good friend
"I'm a people person. Behind this mask, it's difficult because I'm cut off in a way from you. I need to see you, I need to touch you, I need to feel you, and that's the way it is for me"
Our Best Guess: Gladys Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul"
The Peacock
The Songs: "The Greatest Show," "Counting Stars," "All of Me," "I Can't Feel My Face," "Let's Go"
The Clues:
Started performing young
Loves the spotlight
Close friends with Michael Jackson
Plays piano
Small ceramic dog?
Very Las Vegas
Part of a magic act
Said, "it's been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall" =
Many versions of his career
Started as a teenybop
But there's more than meets the eye
Cast in some dramatic roles
Terrified of heights
"I have performed in Las Vegas"
Sad and lonely under mask
It's like his entire career "disappeared into thin air"
Everyone recognizes him
Rainbow cape
Weight 176 pounds
"At night, I ride into the competition"
Has to step up his game
Brought out a curly wig: "Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail."
Started as a showbiz prodigy, got fanmail very young
Hosted award shows
Performed for knights, kings, and queens
"My face has been tattooed on a person's body."
Hates to let his "little soldiers" down
"I have dedicated my life to showbusiness. This mask transforms me into another character. It's funny because at home my partner would look at me and I'd be walking through the house [like a peacock]. And my partner would say, let it go, you're not a peacock at home....I've done this before."
Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.
The Rabbit
Songs performed: "Livin' La Vida Loca," "Wake Me Up," "Poison," "Isn't She Lovely," "My Girl"
The Clues:
Lots of twitching
Was never alone on stage
"Pops" up here and there
Known for synchronized singing
Has performed in a mask before
Said the last mask standing "is gonna be me"
Said "Yes, in a band"
Amusement park/Coney Island themes
Food references - likes to "cook up something new"
Has felt "boxed in" in a group
Could not say if he had toured with Nicole (Eden's Crush and NSYNC toured together)
Wanted to confuse the panel with R&B
Calls himself a trickster
"I bounce here, I hop there, and then I'm gone"
Busted out some old school moves, hoped he didn't pass out
Brought a tiny magician kit: "It's another way I like to impress an audience."
Marionette strings and puppets
"Hanging tough in the sunshine state"
"Break my achey heart"
Circus theme on stage
"I have 17 tattoos on my body"
Loves camping and hiking
"Chicken of the sea"
"Trashin' the camp" (AKA the song NSYNC sang on the Tarzan soundtrack)
Has done some work in a costume before, but not singing
Our Best Guess: Joey Fatone feels really right. The NSYNC member used to have a cooking show and had a Coney Island-themed hot dog stand in Orlando, and this week, the Rabbit really sounded like Joey for the first time.
The Reveal: Joey Fatone!
The Lion
The Songs: "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody," "Feeling Good," "California Dreamin,'" "Diamond Heart," "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing"
The Clues:
Hollywood royalty
Stepping away from her pride
Lots of women in her pride
Feels like she's on cloud nine
Could be a "frontrunner"
Mask makes her feel courageous
Important to use her voice
Lots of protest imagery
Newspaper called "Hailey Times"
Wanted to prove being onstage is her destiny
Wants to be a "model of courage"
Loves The Wizard of Oz
Time to stop being "sugar and spice"
"Tick-tock, the twister is coming."
Brought out a scrunchie: "It's a family heirloom."
"Down in the cabaret bars of old Chicago"
"Say my name"
whispers and gossip (or rumors)
The bluegrass state (Kentucky)
"I have a subscription to a monthly mystery game"
Born into an empire
"I'm an advocate, not a victim, even though I've been bullied for a lot of my life. A daughter, a sister, I have moments of insecurity but to sing in a mask, it completely changes everything that you thought you know."
Our Best Guess: Rumer Willis denied that it's her, but it definitely is. She's been in Chicago on Broadway. She was born in Kentucky and grew up in Hailey, Idaho. She's Hollywood royalty.
The Reveal: Rumer Willis!
The Alien
Songs: "Feel It Still," "Love Fools," "Happy," "Ex's & Oh's"
The Clues:
Grew up in public eye
Anonymity is an alien concept
No one will control her again
Lots of snakes
Has many sisters
Kids toy imagery, more snakes
She's a quadruple threat
Has recorded many things
Has been "poked and prodded"
Wanted peace and quiet
Always craved the simple life
"That's hot"
Destined for the limelight
Brought out a police badge: "I've sworn to protect and serve"
Badge says Indiana
Knows a thing or two about the law and fashion
Malibu and the Moulin Rouge
Coordinates: 52 2 North, 57 66 East
1956
"I have been on the New York Times Best Seller's List twice"
Best Guess: Those Simple Life/Paris Hilton references threw everything off, but La Toya Jackson is still the best guess. She even starred in a reality show called Armed and Famous about celebrities training to be reserve police officers in Muncie, Indiana.
The Reveal: It's La Toya Jackson!
The Raven
The Songs: "Rainbow," "Bad Romance," "Brave"
The Clues:
Spent her life listening to other people's stories, now wants to share hers
Always been a sunny kind of person
Never had trouble getting an audience
No one talks more than her
Recently suffered a tragic loss
Honoring "her beloved"
Found beauty in the darkness
"Like a phoenix from the ashes, I will rise up and find a light"
"Don't cry, baby, this one's for you"
Says she's a lover, not a fighter
Confirmed she hosted a talk show
Lots of bird imagery
Once a lonely bird until a man came and recognized her beauty
Cried tears of love into the Hudson River
The year 1968
Did this show against all instincts
Made a career of talking to people
Has a bird's eye view from death to love
11:11
"My greatest joy is being a mother to my flock"
Sometimes you have to look back to go forward
Brought out an Emmy: "I place this where my flock can admire it"
Our Best Guess: Ricki Lake. She lost her ex-husband in 2017 was born in 1968.
The Reveal: It's Ricki Lake!
The Unicorn
Songs: "Fight Song," "Oops I Did It Again," "I Love It"
The Clues:
Born in Beverly Hills
Told she was tone-deaf
Always told she wasn't good enough
Wants to prove you just have to believe in yourself
Said "they call me Bird"
Recently lost her sheen (Sheen?)
Wanted to exude model behavior
Said she's feeling Victorious
Said she's going for the gold
Balloon imagery
Only known as a gymnast "in the bedroom"
Words like "Floated" "Heaven"
Five little unicorns
"Cartwheels" "Crafted"
Brought out a typewriter: "This typewriter has created lots of magic"
The Reveal: It's Tori Spelling! The typewriter was Aaron Spelling's actual typewriter!
The Poodle
Week 1: Performed "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar
The Clues: Ever since she was a little girl she's loved to be on stage and to take on a character. She picked a poodle because it's sassy, smart, and best in show. She loves San Francisco and comes from a musical family, but she's known for a different talent. She loves exercising her right to free speech and rainbows are involved. She's returning to musical roots to show a side never seen before, and to figure her out we're all going to have to WORK. She says "I'm here for your honor."
Week 4: Performed "Time After Time"
The New Clues: Has to be flawless to do this role of the poodle justice, turns to best friends to practice new material, tells a joke so she's definitely a comedian, lots of legal references, heights are her biggest fear, says she's been fired multiple times.
The Reveal: It's Margaret Cho!
The Deer
Week 1: Performed "Thunder"
The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL.
Week 3: Performed "Get Your Shine On"
The new clues: Being in the bottom isn't his style, used to be able to sell "salt to a slug," now seems to sell used cars but can't get his lines right, knows how to throw, really likes throwing, does a lot of throwing, throwing! Said "I have multiple world titles, started in track and field, then it went to horses."
Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw? He's done car commercials...
The Reveal: Terry Bradshaw
The Pineapple
Week 2: Performed "I Will Survive"
The Clues: Decided to be a pineapple because they're "fun, tropical, and go well with ham," been through some dark times, beat a life-threatening disease, this OG decided to take things as they come, never wipe the smile off my face, been in the public eye for decades, always dreamed of being a singer, has a bumper sticker that says "pipe dream" and is clearly into smoking weed.
The Reveal: Tommy Chong
The Hippo
Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative"
The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling.
The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown
The Masked Singer finale airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m.