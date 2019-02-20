Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Christy Carlson Romano is happy to announce the arrival of her daughter, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney.

"Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney," the former Disney star shared with her followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of the newborn's teensy tiny toes. "We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together."

Sophia Elizabeth was so close to having a birthday on a holiday like big sister Isabella, but she missed Valentine's Day by just four days. Her sister, who is just 2-years-old, made her grand entrance into the world on Dec. 24, 2016.

It seems like just yesterday the Even Stevens star shared that she was expecting her second child, but it was really August of last year. "We are so excited, we just can't keep this a secret any longer!" she captioned her announcement on Instagram.