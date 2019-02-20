Survivor: Edge of Extinction Premiere Sends First Eliminated Castaway To Deserted Island

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 6:37 PM
CBS
Something creepy is afoot on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.
When it was revealed that this season's big twist is that eliminated players can try to get back in the game by taking a boat to a mysterious island, it sounded like a lot of other twists before. Remember when Ghost Island was kind of a letdown? This had to be way better than Ghost Island.
So far, there's not a whole lot of information about exactly what awaits the castaways when they arrive on the Island of Extinction. All Reem found when she arrived there was nothing except for maybe a shipwreck, with no instructions or indication of how, exactly she's supposed to keep playing after being voted out.
Reem only lost by one vote, but it seemed like she sealed her own fate when she talked and talked and talked through tribal council about how ridiculous it was that her name had been thrown out for no reason, which she only knew because she had been told by Wendy, who was actually the main name we heard thrown around on camera.
It all made Reem extremely mad by the time her torch was snuffed, and she walked through the jungle ranting about how everyone sucks and deserved to get rained on. Then she discovered the sign offering her the chance to stay in the game, and she got in the boat, only to step out onto an empty, dark, rainy beach.
In the preview for next week, Reem looks sad, lonely, and dehydrated, so clearly this is going to be no picnic for anybody.
Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?