Law & Order: SVU 450th Episode Sneak Peek: A Case Hits Close to Home for Benson and Cassidy

Twenty years and 450 episodes later, Law & Order: SVU is still kicking butt. The NBC police drama celebrates the landmark 450th episode on Thursday, Feb. 21 with a case that hits close to home for a member of the squad.

In "Facing Demons," Dean Winters returns as Brian Cassidy. A young man's suicide sparks a child molestation and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) turns to Cassidy when the special victims unit hits a dead end. Viewers will recall in the season 19 episode "Chasing Demons," Cassidy was arrested for murder following the death of a suspect in a child molester case. He was exonerated and the real killer caught, but Cassidy revealed he was molested as a child, which led him to join the squad in the first place. Cassidy told Stone (Philip Winchester) this, but it remains a secret to Benson.