How Mandy Moore Rebounded in Life and Love From a Marriage That Could Have Crushed Her

When Mandy Moore summited Mount Kilimanjaro last year, with then-fiancé Taylor Goldsmith by her side, it was more than a feat of physical endurance.

The singer and actress had also proverbially reached the mountaintop after quite the uphill climb, with no guarantee that happiness would be waiting for her at the end.

But though the journey ultimately proved worth it, whatever was waiting for her was going to be better than what she was putting behind her.

"It's no coincidence to me that once I did that hard work, life opened up in a way that I never could have expected," Moore told Bustle in November. "Once I did that, it was like, the sun came back out again. In every respect I felt like, 'Oh, now I'm living the life that I'm supposed to be living."

Over the past few months, Moore has been opening up about what sort of relationship she had with Ryan Adams, whom she married in 2009 and separated from in 2015. And though she made it fairly clear after they split up that she was glad to have turned the page on that chapter of her life, no one knew the extent of how unhappy the story was.

Even she was unaware of it at times.