How to Watch the 2019 Oscars on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 3:00 AM

The stars are aligning right in time for the 2019 Oscars

Now in its 91st year, the Academy Awards promises an evening jam-packed full of laughter, tears and oh, yeah... celebrities galore! The ceremony will officially kick off Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT , but there's plenty of pre-show festivities you'll want to catch in order to ensure your Oscars viewing experience is unlike any other. 

So without further ado... here's your official viewing guide to Hollywood's biggest night:

Start by downloading the E! app to get all of the behind-the-scenes access and watch our every own livestream ahead of the Oscars. Then tune into E! at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for the Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019 special on E!, followed by Live From the Red Carpet starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Hosts Ryan Seacrestand Giuliana Rancic will be dishing on all things Oscars and interviewing your favorite celebrities as they make their way into the Dolby Theatre. 

Oscars' Most Memorable Acceptance Speeches

The Oscars telecast begins 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on ABC.

The ceremony will be available for live streaming through ABC Go and the ABC app. Additionally, subscription-based services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and Playstation Vue will also stream the Oscars through ABC. 

Good luck to all the nominees and happy Oscars!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

