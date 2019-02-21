The Most Shocking Moments to Ever Happen at the Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 6:00 AM
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
It wouldn't be a proper awards show without some major OMG moments, right?
The 2019 Oscars were already off to an interesting start when Kevin Hart accepted the role as host and then immediately stepped down two days later after homophobic tweets from 2011 resurfaced.
"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4 after announcing the gig. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."
On Dec. 7, Hart tweeted, "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."
About a month later, he announced once and for all that he would not be hosting the show. "It's done," he told Variety.
Now, the show will go on without a host for the first time in 30 years. According to Hollywood Reporter, it's only the second time to ever happen in the show's history. Even though there won't be a host, there's still a star-studded lineup of presenters including Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Awkwafina, Tina Fey and many, many more.
But the Kevin Hart hosting debacle is hardly the biggest scandal or shocking moment to ever grace the stage at the ceremony.
Never forget the moment at the 2017 Oscars when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announced La La Land as the winner for Best Picture. Moments later, La La Land's producer Jordan Horowitz corrected the situation and said into the microphone, "Guys, I'm sorry. There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."
Check out some more shocking and over-the-top moments from the Oscars in the gallery below.
Nathan Congleton/NBC
To host or not to host: that is the question. On Dec. 4, Kevin Hart announced on Twitter that he would be hosting the 2019 show. He called it the "opportunity of a lifetime" and that he was "blown away" by the honors. Two days later, he stepped down as the host after facing backlash due to homophobic tweets from 2011 that resurfaced. He apologized and, despite pleas from Ellen DeGeneres, Hart said on Jan. 4 that his mind was made and the decision was "done."
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
After La La Land was pronounced the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, producer Jordan Horowitz revealed that Moonlight was the actual winner—making the incident one of the most memorable in Oscar history.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
John Travolta suffered a bit of a malapropism while introducing Frozen's Idina Menzel to the stage at the 2014 Oscars. Instead of saying her actual name, he called her Adele Dazeem. Oops? The duo reunited a year later and she reciprocated the honors by naming him Glom Gazingo.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
While taking the stage to accept the award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars, the Silver Linings Playbook star stumbled and fell to the ground.
AP Photo/Jennifer Graylock
With eight nominations, Brokeback Mountain was expected to take home the big prize at the 2006 Academy Awards. So, viewers were surprised when Paul Haggis took the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar for Crash. Even Haggis later said the drama didn't deserve Best Picture.
John Lazar/WireImage.com
After he won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2003 Annual Academy Award, Brody was so overcome with emotion that he planted a giant kiss on presenter Berry.
Article continues below
SGranitz/Getty Images
Björk's 2001 dress is one of the most memorable in Oscars history. The Icelandic singer-songwriter wore a dress that looked like a swan by Marjan Pejoski.
Alec Michael/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
Angelina Jolie planted a giant peck on her brother James Haven's lips at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2000. The actress won the Best Supporting Actress award for Girl, Interrupted earlier in the night and said she was "so in love" with her brother during her acceptance speech. Saturday Night Live even joked about the moment on its show.
Miramax
Shakespeare in Love entered the 1999 Academy Awards with 13 nominations while Saving Private Ryan went in with 11. Still, many were surprised when Shakespeare in Love ended up being the big winner.
Article continues below
Michelson/ZUMApress.com
The singer caught everyone's attention when she showed up to the 1986 Academy Awards in this Bob Mackie ensemble.
AP Photo
Host David Niven got a bit of a shock after a streaker ran across the stage at the 1974 Academy Awards.
Bettmann/Getty Images
While the idea of Charlie Chaplin receiving a standing ovation isn't surprising, the duration of the round of applause is. After he returned to the U.S. for the first time in over a decade to receive an honorary Oscar at the 1972 awards, the comedy legend reportedly received a 12-minute standing ovation.
Article continues below
Bettmann/Getty Images
Sacheen Littlefeather refused to accept the Oscar on The Godfather star's behalf in 1973 due to treatment of Native Americans in the film industry.
YouTube
In 1969, there were not one but two Best Actress winners: Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Streisand. While Hepburn wasn't there to accept her award, Streisand said she was "very honored to be in such magnificent company as Katharine Hepburn."
YouTube
The 2017 Best Picture mishap isn't the only Oscar mixup. Sammy Davis Jr. received the wrong envelope and read the incorrect name for the winner of Scoring of Music (adaptation or treatment) at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. "Wait 'til the NAACP hears about this," he said. He then put on his glasses and joked, "I ain't going to make no mistake this time."
Article continues below
What'll it be this year?!
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
From Absurd Acceptance Speeches to Wacky Skits, See the Craziest Moments to Happen at the Independent Spirit Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?