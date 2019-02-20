How Amal Clooney and Serena Williams Threw Meghan Markle the $80,000 Baby Shower of Her Dreams

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 1:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meghan Markle is having a baby shower fit for a royal. 

The lucky few guests who nabbed an invite to the Duchess of Sussex's New York City baby shower are in for a treat! Tatler reports that A-listers Amal Clooneyand Serena Williams coordinated a luxurious and peaceful celebration for the mother-to-be at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The upscale penthouse costs $75,000 a night, but, according to the hotel website, the price is negotiable. 

Markle's gracious hosts, who are rumored to be footing the bill, softened the hard lines and modern decor of the contemporary building by arranging for bunches of peonies to surround the guests. These flowers likely cost a pretty penny since peonies are out of season. One florist estimates that they are priced at $15 a stem, or $180 for each arrangement. 

Roses were also delivered to the penthouse earlier this morning and could cost $85 per arrangement. If 20 centerpieces of each flower are ordered, the bill would tally up to an estimated $5,300.

Photos

Breaking Down Meghan Markle's Fiercely Loyal Famous Friends

As for the entertainment, Williams and Clooney enlisted the help of harpist Erin Hill. According to the musician's website, she charges $300 to start for wedding ceremony music and her most popular wedding package is $625. 

Meghan Markle

Gotham/GC Images

While the guests mingle and dote on the expecting mother they can nibble on cotton candy, which can cost $125.50 for 50 servings. 

Photographers also spotted a bunch of Away luggage boxes being carried into the Mark, suggesting that the Duchess is giving the trendy suitcase as party favors to her guests. Perhaps she is trying to encourage her friends to travel across the pond when the baby comes!

Gifts not included, the total cost of the shower adds up to an impressive $83,665.50.

As for the list of lucky attendees, Gayle KingMisha NonooMarkus AndersonDaniel MartinTaryn ToomeyJessica Mulroney and more were included in the festivities. 

Tomorrow, Meghan is set to return to London since she and Prince Harryhave royal duties to attend to. But there is no doubt Meghan enjoyed the time with her friends before baby no. 1 arrives!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royal Baby , Parties , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Once "Unmatchable Relationship"

Beyonce, Jay Z, Meghan Markle, BRIT Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enlist Meghan Markle to Help Accept 2019 BRIT Award

The Case Against Adnan Syed

The Trailer for HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed Shows What Came After Serial

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Brit Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

Salma Hayek, Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Barbara MacKay Hollywood Medium

Watch Tyler Henry Resolve Some Unanswered Questions for a Grieving Mother From the Smiley Face Killers Documentary

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.