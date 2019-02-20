Brit Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

And the winner is...

The 2019 Brit Awards have officially arrived, which means a new slate of stars are going home with a prized statuette today. This year, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.

As for British Album of the Year, The 1975, Anne-Marie, Florence and the Machine, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all this year's contenders.

Meanwhile, longtime star songstress Pink was the 2019 Special Achievement Award honoree for Outstanding Contribution to Music.