Brit Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 1:15 PM
And the winner is...
The 2019 Brit Awards have officially arrived, which means a new slate of stars are going home with a prized statuette today. This year, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie lead the pack of nominees with four nods each.
As for British Album of the Year, The 1975, Anne-Marie, Florence and the Machine, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are all this year's contenders.
Meanwhile, longtime star songstress Pink was the 2019 Special Achievement Award honoree for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
Jack Whitehall returned as host for this year's awards, once again set inside the O2 Arena in London, along with Clara Amfo.
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackmanopened the show with a performance from his hit film, The Greatest Showman.
But, who are Britain's greatest artists this year? Check out the list of winners below!
British Male Solo Artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
WINNER: George Ezra
British Female Solo Artist
Florence + The Machine
WINNER: Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British Single of the Year
WINNER: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
George Ezra, "Shotgun"
Rudimental featuring Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen, "These Days"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Anne-Marie, "2002"
Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato, "Solo"
Sigala featuring Paloma Faith, "Lullaby"
Ramz, "Barking"
Jess Glynne, "I'll Be There"
Tom Walker, "Leave A Light On"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
British Group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
WINNER: The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Breakthrough Act
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
WINNER: Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British Album of the Year
Jorja Smith, Lost & Found
WINNER: The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence + The Machine, High As Hope
Anne-Marie, Speak Your Mind
George Ezra, Staying At Tamara's
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie, "2002"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato, "Solo"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Jax Jones featuring Ina Wroldsen, "Breathe"
Jonas Blue featuring Jack & Jack, "Rise"
Liam Payne and Rita Ora, "For You" (Fifty Shades Freed)
WINNER: Little Mix featuring Nicki Minaj, "Woman Like Me"
Rita Ora, "Let You Love Me"
Rudimental featuring Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen, "These Days"
International Male Solo Artist
WINNER: Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International Group
WINNER: The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots
Critics' Choice Award
WINNER: Sam Fender
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
British Producer of the Year
WINNER: Calvin Harris
Global Success Award
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Outstanding Contribution Award
WINNER: Pink
