Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault

WWD/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek is taking over Fashion Week, one runway at a time.

The 52-year-old actress isn't hitting the coveted shows alone, instead, she's turning it into a family affair.

Hayek attended the highly-anticipated Gucci Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion show with her husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina. Fans know this is really rare, considering the actress' 11-year-old daughter hardly makes public appearances.

Nonetheless, the family trio posed for photos wearing bright and bold ensembles.

The Beatriz at Dinner star turned heads and stopped traffic with her lavender kimono-style dress, which was adorned with floral embroidery, two dazzling bird appliques and lavish red fluffy cuffs. 

She accessorized with holographic gold platforms, chunky jewelry pieces, a cherry-red handbag and large sunglasses.

As for the star's daughter? Valentina rocked a colorful oversized Gucci sweater. Her top was a gorgeous shade of baby pink, and it featured the fashion brand's famous logo in red.

Photos

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Hayek's daughter kept the rest of her outfit simple, pairing her sweater with jeans and black biker boots.

Salma Hayek, Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci

The 52-year-old actress was most definitely feeling herself, because she shared an Instagram clip modeling her clothes. She was serving us lewks, honey!

Other notable celebrities flocked to the Gucci fashion show, including St. Vincent, Andrew Garfield, Saoirse Ronan and Jared Leto, who recently starred in the brand's Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign.

At one point during the event, both Hayek and Ronan posed for photos. 

In true Gucci fashion (pun intended), the runway show featured audacious designs that ranged from risky to the extreme. Models strutted their stuff on the catwalk wearing avant garde masks, ones that would put Daft Punk's to shame.

Daring prints, shiny garments and bold colors also dominated the runway.

It will be fun to see what Salma rocks to the next shows, because Fashion Week isn't over.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Salma Hayek , Fashion Week , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Gucci , Jared Leto , Saoirse Ronan , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Jason Masks, Tears and Spikes: The Fall 2019 Gucci Collection May Give You Nightmares

Burberry show, apology

Burberry Apologizes for Featuring Sweatshirt With Noose at London Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Remembering the Iconic Designer's Life in Pictures

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Look Back at His Final Chanel Fashion Show

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

From Glitzy Gowns to Chic Designs, These Are the Best Dresses to Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks, Prabal Gurung

From Berry Lips to Bronze Lids: Top Beauty Trends You Can Try IRL

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: See How the Royal Family Impacts Fashion Around the World

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.