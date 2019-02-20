How Khloe Kardashian Found Out the Truth About Tristan Thompson: Inside The Days Leading to Their Breakup

by Natalie Finn | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 11:19 AM
Khloe Kardashian didn't want to believe that this was happening again. Nobody did.
But this time, once faced with the facts, she decided she was done with Tristan Thompson.
"Khloe first started hearing things on Monday," a source tells E! News. "She wasn't sure if it was true and started to ask around. She knew it had happened for sure on Tuesday."
"It" being the rumor that her boyfriend of two and a half years, the father of her daughter True Thompson, cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who happens to be one of Kylie Jenner's best friends.
"FAKE NEWS," Tristan tweeted-then-deleted when the first reports sprang up yesterday that they had broken up in the wake of him cheating.
Regardless, Khloe has ended their relationship.
However, it's unclear when, exactly, the pair broke up.
Khloe and Tristan, who was caught in a web of cheating reports just days before Khloe gave birth last year on April 12, had already been spending most of their time apart, Tristan in Cleveland or on the road and Khloe in Los Angeles. Khloe hadn't been to Cleveland in about two months.
They spent the holidays and New Year's Eve together, Khloe pointing out on Thanksgiving that she wanted to start new traditions as a mom with her own family, but they had not been photographed out together since Jan. 13, when Khloe was in the stands at a Lakers-Cavaliers game at Staples Center and they had dinner afterward at Craig's in West Hollywood.
Khloe shared a picture of some pretty flowers she got on Valentine's Day, but Tristan was out partying with friends in L.A. on Saturday.
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
On Sunday night, according to a source, Jordyn and Tristan both ended up at a bar in Santa Monica. They were with a group but were hanging out together and looked, per a witness, very flirty. Tristan then invited his pals and Jordyn and her friends back to his house, where he and Jordyn proceeded to cuddle up on the couch talking for hours. TMZ, which first reported yesterday that Khloe had dumped Tristan because he cheated, heard from witnesses that they were making out. An insider also told Us Weekly that the women "weren't allowed to use their phones at all" once they got back to Tristan's place, but they didn't miss what was happening right in front of them.
A source tells E! News that Khloe heard from a mutual friend about what was going on at the party (in fact, multiple people texted her) and couldn't believe it. Yet at the same time, she wasn't entirely surprised.
"She's all about True about being a good mom," another source said about Khloe last week, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was choosing "not to worry" about her relationship with Thompson, or how to classify it.
It has since been classified as finished. Khloe is focused on co-parenting now, another insider tells E! News.
"He doesn't even think him hooking up with Jordyn is 'bad' because him and Khloe were broken up in his mind," a source told Us Weekly. "He just truly doesn't care."
But just like last year, when Thompson's reported behavior (some of which was caught on video at nightclubs and outside a hotel) left all of the Kardashians heartbroken, his latest mistake also has sent the family reeling.
Particularly Kylie, who has treated Jordyn Woods like a sister. Both Khloe and Kylie are disappointed by the purported betrayal, to say the least.
"Kylie is having a very difficult time," a source says. "She is devastated and emotional. She doesn't want to believe this could have happened."
"She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself," the source added. Meanwhile, "she's shocked and confused."
Jordyn, who was a regular on E!'s Life of Kylie in 2017, was spotted out solo in Studio City yesterday. She hasn't posted on Instagram since Sunday and may want to avoid the comments on the otherwise innocuous selfies and glamour shots that populate her page.
Coincidentally, Jordyn recently told Stylecaster that she tries to make a point of taking a break from social media every once in awhile.
"I have a good handle, but I know it's also toxic," Woods said. "I know when I'm on my phone too much. I shouldn't be sitting here for two hours on my phone, just sliding, looking, researching, doing whatever. Because why do I need to know what this person ate for dinner last night? I don't."
"But I feel like I have to check social media in the morning to see what happened. It's like the news," Jordyn continued. "Also, people are talking about me sometimes so I like to wake up and see what they said today. Did I do anything? Did I mess up? What's the rumor? What's the tea? Oh I see everything.
"Don't get it twisted. I'm the most unbothered person, but I see everything. I feel like when you address things it just adds more unnecessary attention to it. Especially negativity. It's just unnecessary. But if something is worth addressing, I definitely would. But there hasn't been a reason to luckily, knock on wood."
As of this morning, all of the Kardashians and Jenners who were following her before this week were all still following her.
Khloe "is angry more than she is sad," a source told E! News Tuesday. "And she's shocked Jordyn would do this." Another source added yesterday, "Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this."
Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Khloe had gone out on a limb in giving Tristan another chance after last year's debacle, but she wanted to keep their relationship going for the sake of their daughter. Now having adjusted to being a mom and having primarily built a life for herself and True out in L.A., there isn't as compelling a reason to keep waiting for Tristan to change.
In January 2016 she reflected in an interview on The Howard Stern Show about how she didn't regret being with ex-husband Lamar Odom, despite the pain that came with finding out that he had repeatedly cheated on her.
"I know he loves me. I know we loved each other. I don't question those feelings," she said. And yes, they jumped into marriage fast, after only a month-long courtship, but she didn't regret that either.
"Yes, I'm sure people will say it was a mistake for me," Khloe said. "I wouldn't change what I did because it was also some of the best time of my life. I wouldn't say it was a mistake. I needed that experience. The love I received was the love I needed at that time."
Khloe and Tristan were dating for the comparably long time of almost a year when she got pregnant. She had admittedly always wanted to have children and she was over the moon. Meanwhile, Thompson became a first-time dad in December 2016, when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig gave birth to their son, Prince Oliver Craig Thompson.
When he messed up, days before their daughter was due, Khloe had a massive decision to make—and she chose to try to make it work with Thompson.
"Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan," a source explained last May. "Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her...She wants to make sure she is not embarrassed and heartbroken again, but everyone is warning her. Khloe has a huge heart and once she falls, it's hard for her to give up on someone she cares deeply about. She has been in a rough spot this past month."
At the same time, Khloe "definitely set guidelines and boundaries for their new chapter."
Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Unfortunately, the new chapter had the same twist as the old one.
On Jan. 23 Khloe cryptically (as is her style) posted a note to Instagram: "There will be some things you won't get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started," one said. "And you will hurt and hurt and hurt, but you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve."
On Monday she wrote on Instagram Story, "i apologize if i was ever the toxic person in anyone's life. whether i did you wrong, led you on, acted on impulse, let my emotions get the best of me, or walked away with no explanation. i'm maturing everyday and righting my wrongs, slowly becoming a better version of me."
At least someone is trying.
And now, a source says, "Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again."
While her family would be quick to rally around her no matter out, this time, they're all feeling the sting.
"The family has done so much for Jordyn," another source says. "To say they are disappointed is an understatement."
