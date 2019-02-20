Teresa Giudice's Attorney Shuts Down Rumors She's Cheating on Joe

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 11:17 AM

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Teresa Giudice has denied that she's cheating on Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star holding hands with another man while on vacation in Miami. But, according to Teresa's attorney, the man in the pictures is just a friend of the reality star.

"Teresa was in Miami for a charity event with a large group of friends, both men and women," James Leonard Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday. "The photos show one of those friends helping Teresa out of the venue and to her car. She had some wine and she was wearing heels."

Photos

Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey Family Drama, Season by Season

"That's the real story," the statement continued. "There is no cheating, no divorce. End of story."

Back in October, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled Joe is to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Joe Going To Prision

AKM-GSI

E! News has previously confirmed that Teresa discussed her marriage to Joe during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion taping back in January. A source shared with E! News that Teresa told her Housewives co-stars at the taping that if Joe were to be deported to Italy, they would "go our separate ways."

A source at the reunion taping also shared with People, "Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she's not going. She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood."

TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Joe Giudice , Couples , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Apple News , Top Stories

