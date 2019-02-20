See Amal Clooney and More Stars at Meghan Markle's NYC Baby Shower

Stars have arrived to celebrate Meghan Markle's baby shower!

Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, have all been spotted entering The Mark hotel in New York City for the celebration. Human rights lawyer Clooney, who donned a red ensemble under a dark coat, was spotted arriving to the baby shower with her bodyguard, who carried in two bags of presents. They were multi-colored with animals on them. King was also spotted arriving with presents for the shower.

Markle's close pals Markus Anderson and designer Misha Nonoo were also in attendance for the celebration on Wednesday.