Noah Centineo and Lily Collins Get Flirty on Instagram

Noah Centineo and Lily Collins are sparking romance rumors!

Fans of the actors are buzzing over a recent social media exchange between the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star and the Golden Globe nominee. On Tuesday, Centineo made his debut as a Calvin Klein model, stripping down to his underwear for the brand's latest campaign.

After Centineo, 22, posted the campaign photos to Instagram, showing him lounging in Calvin Klein apparel, Collins, 29, left him a flirty comment.

"I never look that good when I lounge," Collins commented on the social media post.

"Oh please," Centineo replied, while also adding the fire emoji.